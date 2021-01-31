Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death near HSC as a homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead at a house near Health Sciences Centre on Saturday morning.

Paramedics were called to a house on the corner of Bannatyne Avenue and Arlington Street at 11:36 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man was unconscious and not responsive, according to a news release issued on Sunday.

When they arrived, emergency workers determined the man was dead.

Police say his death is considered suspicious and members of the homicide unit are investigating.

"They're not calling it a homicide itself at this point," Const. Jay Murray said. "There's still a lot of work that has to happen, including the post-mortem examination that will help us ascertain what exactly happened."

Anyone with information that could help investigators is being asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

