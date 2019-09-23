Skip to Main Content
Police ID 28-year-old woman killed on Balmoral Street
Manitoba

Police ID 28-year-old woman killed on Balmoral Street

The woman who died in a weekend homicide in Winnipeg has been identified as 28-year-old Norma Andrews.
CBC News ·
Police were called to this home on Balmoral Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Fernand Detillieux/CBC)

The woman who died in a weekend homicide in Winnipeg has been identified as 28-year-old Norma Andrews.

Emergency crews were called Saturday afternoon to a home on Balmoral Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, about an injured woman.

When they arrived, police found Andrews dead.

They are treating the death as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to called investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Norma Andrews' body was found inside this home on Balmoral Street. (Fernand Detillieux/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|