Man, 23, charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg homicide

Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg's St. Johns neighbourhood.

Donnie Lavallee, 23, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of William Randle Sharpe, 41.

Winnipeg police say both were part of a gathering on the night of July 31 at a home on Atlantic Avenue in the areas of Powers and Andrews streets.

Two people there got into an argument that escalated and became physical. Sharpe was assaulted and the suspect fled.

Someone else at the gathering later found Sharpe unresponsive and called 911 early in the morning of Aug. 1. Emergency crews arrived to find Sharpe dead.

Lavallee was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter.