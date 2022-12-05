Woman killed man at The Forks parkade in act of self-defence and won't be charged, police say

Charges will not be laid against a 23-year-old woman who police say was defending herself when a man was killed at The Forks parkade in Winnipeg earlier this year.

Officers were called about an assault at the parkade on Israel Asper Way just after 10 p.m. on May 5.

They found the injured man, later identified as Kyle James Craik, 27. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

Police said in a news release on Monday that the investigation led to the arrest of a 23-year-old woman, but further investigation revealed she had been confronted by Craik, whom she didn't know.

An altercation ensued, which resulted in Craik's death after the woman defended herself.

After review by a senior Crown attorney and Manitoba Justice, it has been determined that her actions were reasonable under the circumstances, police said in the news release.