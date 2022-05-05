Man dies after assault at The Forks parkade

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was assaulted at The Forks parkade in Winnipeg, police say.

Officers went to the parkade on Israel Asper Way to investigate a report of an assault just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

They found the injured man and provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived and rushed him to hospital in critical condition.

The man, identified as Kyle James Craik, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

