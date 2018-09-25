Winnipeg records 3 homicides in 3 days, all from vicious beatings

Three people are dead in just three days during a violent stretch in Winnipeg.

The three homicides are unconnected and mark the 13th, 14th and 15th of the year in the city.

On Sunday, a 73-year-old man was beaten in front of a residence in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue, in the city's North End. He died the next day in hospital from upper-body and head injuries, police said

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Sunday and when they arrived the attack was still happening.

A male youth was arrested at the scene. He is charged with second-degree murder.

He is also facing charges in relation to a number of other violent incidents from August, including armed robbery, uttering threats, and several weapons-related offences.

Police said the victim and the youth, whose age they did not provide, were not known to one another.

Beating at underpass

Another man died Monday afternoon after being beaten on a sidewalk near the McPhillips Street underpass.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of McPhillips and Logan Avenue around 4 p.m.and rushed the man to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have no further information on the incident or the man's age.

The investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Body found in house

Those two homicides come after Jason Peter John James, 40, was found "violently assaulted" and dead on Saturday inside a house on Pritchard Avenue.

No arrests have been made in that case. Police said they are working to identify suspects.

Asked about the police service's concern over the spate of homicides, spokesman Const. Rob Carver simply said "that's the nature of homicides."

He noted there was a lengthy period not long ago during which no murders were recorded.