Winnipeg police arrest 2nd man after body found on riverbank near Churchill Drive

Both men wanted in connection to the homicide of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed are now in police custody.

The 29-year-old Ahmed's body was found Oct. 12, 2020, near the river off of Winnipeg's Churchill Drive, close to Hay Street, after a dog walker spotted it.

In January, police issued a second-degree murder arrest warrant for Jesse James Daher, 28. He was found unexpectedly near the end of February when police showed up with warrants for two other men at a West End house.

Daher just happened to also be inside.

Earlier that same month, police had also identified a second suspect in Ahmed's death: Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker.

The 21-year-old was arrested at a home in the city's William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning. He is also charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe Ahmed was killed at a residence in the Fort Garry area several days before his body was discovered by the river.