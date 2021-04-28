Winnipeg police arrest 2nd man after body found on riverbank near Churchill Drive
Police believe man was killed at a residence in Winnipeg's Fort Garry area days before body was discovered
Both men wanted in connection to the homicide of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed are now in police custody.
The 29-year-old Ahmed's body was found Oct. 12, 2020, near the river off of Winnipeg's Churchill Drive, close to Hay Street, after a dog walker spotted it.
In January, police issued a second-degree murder arrest warrant for Jesse James Daher, 28. He was found unexpectedly near the end of February when police showed up with warrants for two other men at a West End house.
Daher just happened to also be inside.
Earlier that same month, police had also identified a second suspect in Ahmed's death: Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker.
The 21-year-old was arrested at a home in the city's William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning. He is also charged with second-degree murder.
Police believe Ahmed was killed at a residence in the Fort Garry area several days before his body was discovered by the river.