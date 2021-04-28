Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg police arrest 2nd man after body found on riverbank near Churchill Drive

Both men wanted in connection to the homicide of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed are now in police custody.

Police believe man was killed at a residence in Winnipeg's Fort Garry area days before body was discovered

CBC News ·
Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker (left) and Jesse James Daher are both in police custody, charged with second-degree murder. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Both men wanted in connection to the homicide of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed are now in police custody.

The 29-year-old Ahmed's body was found Oct. 12, 2020, near the river off of Winnipeg's Churchill Drive, close to Hay Street, after a dog walker spotted it.

In January, police issued a second-degree murder arrest warrant for Jesse James Daher, 28. He was found unexpectedly near the end of February when police showed up with warrants for two other men at a West End house.

Daher just happened to also be inside.

Earlier that same month, police had also identified a second suspect in Ahmed's death: Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker.

The 21-year-old was arrested at a home in the city's William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning. He is also charged with second-degree murder. 

Police believe Ahmed was killed at a residence in the Fort Garry area several days before his body was discovered by the river.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now