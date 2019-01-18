Man dies after shooting involving homemade weapon

A man who was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being shot with a homemade weapon in Winnipeg last week has died.

Charges will be upgraded against the 34-year-old man who was arrested inside the North End home at the time of the shooting, police said. He was originally charged with assault and numerous weapons-related offences.

The death is the city's third homicide of the year, less than three weeks into 2019.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Burrows Avenue near McGregor Street around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7. Inside, they found a man in his 30s with a serious gunshot wound to his upper body.

At the time of the shooting, police said they are encountering many more incidents involving improvised and homemade weapons, which were not common five to 10 years ago.