Youth charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Winnipeg woman Lise Danais

Winnipeg police have charged a male youth with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was assaulted in her south Winnipeg home earlier this year.

The youth was charged on Tuesday, Const. Rob Carver said, but he would provide no other details because of laws that protect the identity of young offenders.

Lise Danais, 51, died after being found with severe injuries in her house on Rockcliffe Road, near the Royal Canadian Mint, on March 26.

Officers were called to her home around 10:45 a.m. that day and found her in critical condition. She was rushed to hospital but died shortly afterward.

Police were called to Danais' home on Rockcliffe Road on March 26. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Asked if Danais and the youth were known to one another, Carver would only say "they were not strangers."

He wouldn't say how old the youth was or where the arrest was made.