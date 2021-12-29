Arrest made in shooting death of man outside Winnipeg convenience store

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting three months ago outside of a Winnipeg convenience store.

Police had identified Dawson Kenliegh McKay as a suspect about a month after the Sept. 26 shooting and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release that officers found McKay trying to hide in an apartment complex in the Alpine Place neighbourhood in south Winnipeg just before midnight on Boxing Day.

Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe, 26, was shot outside of a 7-Eleven on Salter Street, near Flora Avenue, in the North End area. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police do not believe McKay and Pashe knew each other when they became involved in an argument moments before the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477).