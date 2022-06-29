Man hit with 2nd-degree murder charge after shooting at West Alexander gathering

Winnipeg police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the city's latest homicide, the shooting death of a man at a home in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at the home on Alexander Avenue, between Isabel and Sherbrook streets, at about 10:30 a.m., police said in a news release on Monday.

Police say Aaron Ashton McKay, 31, of Winnipeg, was found with a gunshot wound and died.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect, 37, and charged him with second-degree murder and two counts of possession of restricted weapon. He remains in custody.

McKay's death marks Winnipeg's 26th homicide of 2022.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).