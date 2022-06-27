Man who was shot at West Alexander gathering died at hospital: Winnipeg police

A man is dead after being shot at a home in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at a home on Alexander Avenue, between Isabel and Sherbrook streets at about 10:30 a.m., police said in a news release on Monday.



A man, identified as Aaron Ashton McKay, 31, of Winnipeg, was found with a gunshot wound. Police provided emergency first aid before he was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his wounds, making him the city's 26th homicide this year.

Investigators believe there was a gathering of people at the home when McKay was shot.

No arrests have been made, police say. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

