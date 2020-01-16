City clears Winnipeg homeless camp where donated teepees burned down earlier this week

The City of Winnipeg has cleared a temporary homeless camp set up near the Disraeli Bridge after two teepees donated to the people living there burned down.

People living in the remaining tents were given the opportunity to move their belongings and homes to the side before front-end loaders cleared everything in the field into a dump truck Thursday morning.

"It sucks," said Kyle Bighetty, 29, who says he's lived at the site on Henry Avenue for a year.

He had other options for shelter, he said, but preferred what he had at the camp.

"Freedom. No rules, no regulations. No limits."

A protest in front of City Hall over the demolition of the camp was planned for Thursday evening.

Although Main Street Project staff said only four people lived at the site 24/7, the camp had become a place for community where many would gather during the day.

Last year, the city said it will work with groups such as End Homelessness Winnipeg and Main Street Project to help people in the camps find places to live, but it will clear the sites when they become a safety concern, and will clean up vacant encampments once outreach agencies have helped people living there find alternative places to live.

In December, the city cleared two structures from the area, prompting the donation of a teepee so people living there could keep warm.

On Dec. 23, a local elder and two men's groups donated a second teepee, named Matthew's Place, in honour of Matthew Sutherland who was a part of the homeless community before he was killed on Oct. 31.

The City of Winnipeg did not remove the teepees because they were understood to be sacred, but both burned down earlier this week.

The warming teepee burned down on Jan. 3 after a candle was left burning, resulting in one person being taken to hospital in stable condition, according to a city spokesperson.

A woman sustained third-degree burns to her face and hands, according to Main Street Project director Rick Lees.

People clearing their belongings from the site Thursday said keeping a wood-burning fire going in the teepees had become tough.

"They weren't meant for us honestly. Because we're better off in our tents, we kept them warmer than the teepees. Every time I went in the teepee I got real cold," said Bighetty.

As demolition of the area began Thursday, Main Street Project staff were on site to help people with what they needed, be it connecting them with shelter options, benefits or food.

Adrienne Dudek, who works as the director of housing with Main Street Project, said collaboration between several different agencies under the umbrella of End Homelessness has been underway for weeks to help the people at various temporary camps in the city access what they need.

She said one of the men whose tent was demolished Thursday gave permission for it to happen, and was moving back into his apartment.

When CBC spoke with that man earlier in December, he said he preferred the social aspect of living outside among his friends, and he was banned from Main Street Project for fighting.

"It's not a perfect science and until we change systemic barriers and until we create more alternative housing and until we can break down some of those access to services in general at all three levels of government, it's going to continue, homelessness will continue, so it's about trying our best to meet people's needs where they're at," Dudek said.

And while many efforts are well-meaning for the community, she said the best way people can help is to support the groups and organizations working with the population. She said public funds are needed to keep the Main Street Project outreach van — which checks on people choosing to sleep outside overnight and provides them with what they need —running each night through the winter. Currently, it is only able to run on extremely cold nights, said Lees.

People living at the site told CBC they were there, instead of at a shelter, by choice.

Last winter Bighetty spent winter in the stairwells, he said, but this year he got some tents and shared them with friends. He doesn't know yet where he'll set up next.

"Wherever my two feet and a heartbeat take me."