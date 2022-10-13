As temperatures plunge, Winnipeg shelters need socks, jackets and blankets

While many people might take something as simple as a pair of socks for granted, one Winnipeg organization that works with vulnerable people says it goes through tens of thousands of pairs every year — and the demand for warm clothing and blankets is once again ramping up as winter approaches.

Anastasia Ziprick, the director of development with Winnipeg's Main Street Project, calls this month "Socktober," as it brings the non-profit's annual call for sock donations.

"We actually go through 30,000 pairs in a year because the amount of people that circulate through our services, people in the community. And then if we have other service providers that are need them in a pinch, we share," Ziprick said.

Main Street Project is one of many organizations in the city preparing to help vulnerable and homeless populations as colder weather once again sets in.

"As soon as it gets cold, people will access more services indoors," said Ziprick.

"We don't want to be in a situation where we're constantly managing an emergency. We want people to have access to housing and other supports to keep them off the streets and safe."

Lighthouse Mission director Peter McMullen says his organization has been relying on pandemic funding programs, but they're now gone, which is stretching resources.

The mission, which provides hot meals and daytime drop-in services, is asking for winter footwear and jackets as it sees a high demand for warm clothing each year.

Lighthouse Mission director Peter McMullen says many people don't have a place to store or launder clothes. That means in addition to warm clothing, the donation of a backpack can 'make a world of difference for somebody,' he says. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"As the weather's changing, our community — who live most of the time hand-to-mouth — they don't have permanent housing, so they don't have anywhere to store clothing," McMullen said.

Many don't have access to a place to wash their clothes, so they're forced to throw away items once they're dirty or wet. Donations like backpacks can "make a world of difference for somebody," McMullen said, since they allow people to carry a change of clothes.

McMullen said he's seen an increase in the number of people who have never used services from places like Lighthouse Mission come to their doors asking for help. He expects that to continue through this winter.

When they do, "we find them safety and we connect them [to resources]," he said.

Salvation Army needs jackets for kids

The Salvation Army Winnipeg's Centre of Hope has also seen an increase in families needing shelter and resources, says its executive director, Mark Stewart.

The centre is asking for warm clothing, especially winter jackets for children.

"Our children do go to school, so we want to make sure that … when they're getting on the school bus that they have appropriate clothing," Stewart said.

Mark Stewart, the director of Salvation Army Winnipeg's Centre of Hope, says organizations are working together to make sure those who are vulnerable in Winnipeg have a safe place to stay. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The centre has capacity to shelter 320 individuals. That includes 62 beds in its family resource centre, which is already at capacity and has a six-month waiting list.

Stewart also said he expects more people to need shelter soon.

"Before it gets cold, the building does fill up, and it'll be filled through winter," he said.

Stewart said many organizations in the city are working together to make sure those who are vulnerable have safe places to stay.

"We're all discussing these issues and trying to find out how we can create larger capacity [to] make sure that everybody is warm, and everybody that needs a space to stay is warm and comfortable and able to come in," he said.

Siloam Mission CEO Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud also said as temperatures drop, the increased demand for shelter often puts them at 100 per cent capacity through the winter.

"As soon as we start to feel the cold, [we] start to worry," she said.

Not enough has been done to build sufficient housing to ensure "the shelter system is not going to be overrun," she said.

Whitecloud asks people to think about the changes they're making for the weather, and recognize "that all of those in shelter don't have access to just go, 'I'm just going to get my good winter clothes out.'

"If you can make a contribution of jackets or blankets or fresh socks or underwear, those are amazing things to do right now."

Socktober is Main Street Project's annual call for donations as cold weather approaches. In addition to warm clothes, service organizations say blankets, backpacks and sleeping bags are much-needed items. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Jason Whitford, the president of End Homelessness Winnipeg, said he and other organizations are working on this year's strategy to tackle the cold weather. Blankets are a high-need item right now, he said.

Nicholas Friesen, the communications and donor relations co-ordinator for Resource Assistance for Youth, said they need sleeping bags and backpacks, in addition to blankets.

Friesen said RaY's team is growing and trying to match the needs of the community, but they're seeing more and more people on the streets.

"We're really trying to not just put a Band-Aid on things, but figure out the systemic issues ... and figure out why these things are happening," Friesen said.