Winnipeg homeless encampment destroyed in explosion, city says

A homeless encampment was decimated in Winnipeg's South Point Douglas area on Sunday evening in an explosion the city says was likely caused by propane tanks igniting.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire and possible explosion at the encampment on the bank of the Red River near Higgins Avenue around 7 p.m., the city said in a Monday news release.

When crews got there, they found several tents engulfed in flames and smoke.

The fire paramedic service used a drone to find hot spots and search the area for anyone who might have been hurt in the fire. It didn't find anyone and no injuries were reported, the release said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the city said it believes the explosion was the result of propane tanks igniting.