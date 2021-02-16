1 dead after explosion and fire at homeless encampment in Winnipeg

A person is dead after a fire caused an explosion at a homeless camp in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called around 11 a.m. to the encampment on Higgins Avenue near the Disraeli Freeway.

They found a shelter engulfed in smoke and flames and after putting out the blaze, they found a body, says a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

There were no other injuries reported.

It's believed the explosions were from aerosol cans igniting, the release says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.