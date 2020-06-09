New website connects Manitobans who need home, respite care with service providers

A new online platform aims to help connect people needing home care or respite services with workers who provide those services.

The "Care Possible" site, which officially launched Wednesday, was created by Manitoba Possible, a group that advocates people with disabilities.

It already has over 100 users, and creators hope that number will grow once people see the benefits of taking control of their own care.

"It's kind of a one-stop-shop where they meet people in their community that are offering these services," said Lindsey Cooke, director of provincial services at Manitoba Possible.

"They can do some initial interviewing, they can read their profile, they can read ratings and reviews from other people who have worked with this individual."

People who receive home care in Manitoba can choose to have that care delivered through their regional health authority or opt for the self- and family-managed care program, which allows clients to act as managers and hire their own workers.

Lindsey Cooke with Manitoba Possible says the new website aims to create long lasting connects between those needing care and those providing services. (Submitted by Lindsey Cooke)

The province provides a predetermined amount for hiring staff through that program — $21.40 per hour for health-care aides, $14.50 for home support workers.

The intent is to give users more control over who comes through their door.

Cooke says there can be barriers to that option, such as finding a worker, struggling to manage paperwork or last-minute cancellations.

"Too often we've heard from our clients, and from stories in the media, that people who need caregiving services just aren't able to access them," said Cooke.

But just a few hours of care a week can help many people stay in their home, or provide respite to a family caregiver to avoid burnout, she said.

Many who use self- and family-managed care either find their workers through online job sites like Indeed or Kijiji, or use a for-profit agency that charges a fee.

Cooke says the Care Possible site aims to fill a gap between those approaches.

The site charges home care users a service fee of 10 per cent of the hourly rate they are paying, while workers pay five per cent of their hourly rate.

Based on their research, Cooke says the platform will cost about $6 an hour less than using an agency.

Site aims to reduce staff turnover

Cooke said the site will also allow home care users to search for workers based on specific needs.

"Maybe you're looking for someone who speaks your first language, for example," she said.

In turn, home care providers can tailor things like scheduling requirements.

"They set their own schedule, they decide where they're going to work, which is becoming increasingly more important with inflation and the cost of gas," said Cooke.

To be on the site, care providers must complete a verification process with a government-issued photo ID, and provide criminal record, child abuse registry, and vulnerable sector checks.

Clients using the site can also add family members who are involved in their home care.

"They receive updates about care experiences, they'll receive a notification if something happens … they can exchange photos, so it creates this kind of network of care around an individual," said Cooke.

She said the hope is that the site will help home care clients build "meaningful companionships that last over long periods of time, so that there's less turnover in the care that they are receiving."