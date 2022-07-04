Vacant home in Winnipeg's North End catches fire

A vacant home in Winnipeg's North End caught fire Monday afternoon, the city says.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Stella Avenue, between Salter and Powers streets, at 3:14 p.m. Monday.

Smoke and flames were coming out of the one-and-a-half storey structure when crews arrived on scene, according to a release from the city Monday afternoon. Firefighters were unable to enter the building due to unsafe conditions.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to the city.

A search of the structure discovered no occupants, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates are not yet available.

Crews remain on scene extinguishing hotspots.

Stella Avenue and one southbound lane on Salter Street have been impacted, and residents are asked to avoid the area.

SEED Winnipeg sits right beside the home that caught fire, and its co-director Louise Simbandumwe said this marks the fourth time emergency crews have been called to a fire at that residence.

She calls it a very concerning trend, and something the organization is keeping its eye on.

Louise Simbandumwe, co-director of SEED Winnipeg, says emergency crews have been called to fight a fire at the abandoned house three other times over the past few months. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"Obviously abandoned properties are a magnet for fire, and so what we would like to see is thriving neighbourhoods where people own their own houses, where there's really vibrant economic development," Simbandumwe said.

She would like to see a greater focus and more resources put behind the the city's strategy for addressing poverty, including at the provincial level to create more affordable housing.

