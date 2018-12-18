Police renew call for help finding man accused of sex assault, armed home invasion

Roy Christopher Brandson is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. He may be in possession of a white 2002 Ford F250 extended-cab truck with a licence plate of FSY839. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are renewing calls for help tracking down a man accused of an armed home invasion and sexual assault, among scores of other charges dating back to the summer.

Roy Christopher Brandson, 36, is wanted on two arrest warrants. The first was issued last week when Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray described Brandson as "very dangerous" after a home invasion in West Kildonan on Dec. 8.

Police allege Brandson forced his way into a Sinclair Street residence, then threatened and pointed a gun at two women inside. He is wanted for breaking and entering, theft, uttering threats, pointing a firearm and five other weapon-related charges stemming from that incident.

And on Tuesday, police issued a second warrant for Brandson in connection with offences they say occurred between June 1 and Sept. 30 and involved one of the women in the West Kildonan incident.

Brandson is now also wanted for assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, attempting to choke another person, uttering threats and a series of firearm charges.

Police believe he could be in the Lundar or Erikson areas, about 110 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

He may be armed so people are urged to avoid Brandson and call 911 if they suspect they've seen him, police said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Major Crime Unit investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).