'A very dangerous individual': Police need help finding wanted man

Roy Christopher Brandson is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. He may be in possession of a white 2002 Ford F250 extended-cab truck with a licence plate of FSY839. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are warning the public — but also asking for help in finding — a man they believe was involved in a home invasion in West Kildonan.

They say Roy Christopher Brandson, 36, forced his way into a Sinclair Street residence on Dec. 8 and pointed a gun at two women inside. The women were also threatened before Brandson ran off, police said.

"This is a very dangerous individual and we really are counting on the public here to give us a hand and help us locate him," said Const. Jay Murray.

A warrant for Brandon's arrest has been issued for break and enter, uttering threats, and numerous firearms-related offences.

Police think he could be in Winnipeg or areas around Lundar and Eriksdale. Members of the RCMP have been alerted.

People are urged to not approach Brandson if they see him but immediately call 911.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Major Crime Unit investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).