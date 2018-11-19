Machete, sawed-off shotgun used during home invasion in Winnipeg

Officers were called to a home in Winnipeg's North End on the weekend after several males armed with weapons forced their way in, police said Monday.

It was just after 1 a.m. Sunday when a 14-year-old girl was confronted by three men — including one armed with a loaded sawed-off shotgun and another with a machete — at a building on Stella Avenue near Salter Street.

They demanded the girl give them access to a neighbouring suite, police said. There, the men ordered five adults to the ground and made them hand over their personal belongings.

The man with the gun found two more people sleeping on the second floor and demanded money from them as well, police said, adding he also filled a bag with video games.

But officers showed up before the three men could leave with any of the stolen items. The machete and shotgun were seized and the men arrested.

Two 25-year-olds are charged with robbery, breaking and entering, wearing a disguise, kidnapping and possession of a weapon. One is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order while the other is charged with multiple firearms-related offences.

A 40-year-old is charged with robbery, breaking and entering, wearing a disguise, kidnapping and possession of a weapon.

Police also believe the 40-year-old was responsible for a theft from a business on Mountain Avenue near McGregor Street a few days earlier, as well as robberies at two convenience stores, one on Keewatin Street and one on Mountain Avenue.