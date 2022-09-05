Person shot in leg during violent home invasion in Winnipeg
The person who was shot was sent to hospital in unstable condition but has since improved to stable.
A home invasion in Winnipeg left one person with a bullet wound to the leg on Monday.
Police were called to Logan Avenue, between Yeomans and McPhillips streets, around 2 a.m.
Police offered no information on whether the person shot was a resident or someone who broke into the home. No other information on the victim was released.
