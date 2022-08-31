Senior suffers life-altering injuries after violent home invasion in Winnipeg

A 34-year-old man is charged with multiple offences after a pair of home invasions in Winnipeg, one of which left a 70-year-old man with serious injuries.

Police arrested the 34-year-old at a home where they were investigating a call about a robbery in progress.

The caller said there was a robbery happening on Woodcrest Drive in the Garden City neighbourhood around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

When police arrived, they found the 70-year-old, who was rushed to hospital. His injuries are described as life-altering, police said in a news release. They also arrested the 34-year-old.

Investigators allege the 34-year-old forced his way into the home when the door was answered, then armed himself with a weapon and attacked the older man. Police did not say what type of weapon was used.

A 64-year-old woman who was also in the house got away and ran to a neighbour's house, where police were called.

Investigators believe the same man broke into another home on the same block the evening before, scaring away a 64-year-old woman and stealing personal property, including keys to a vehicle. The thief and vehicle were gone when police arrived.

The 34-year-old is charged with breaking and entering, assault, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon, theft and failing to comply with a probation order. He also had outstanding arrest warrants for other breaches.

Officers believe the incidents were random and the suspect and victims didn't know each other.

