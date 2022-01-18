RCMP searching for 2 suspects, arrest 1 following home invasion in Portage la Prairie

RCMP have arrested one man and are searching for two others in connection with a home invasion in Portage la Prairie early Monday morning.

Police were called to the home on 3rd Street NE just before 4 a.m., where they say three men armed with a gun and bear spray had managed to get inside.

The men forced the home's residents into the basement, and doused them with bear spray, police say.

After stealing numerous items, the three men fled, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after and canvassed the area but could not locate the suspect. However, a firearm was recovered in a nearby yard.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Portage la Prairie Tuesday in connection with the home invasion, but are still searching for two others on armed robbery and break-and-enter charges: