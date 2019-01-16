Children pepper-sprayed during violent armed home invasion

A woman and girl were threatened with a hatchet during a violent home invasion in Winnipeg's North End that left five people, including three children, suffering the effects of pepper spray.

Two men have been charged with multiple offences in connection with the home invasion, which happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said three people forced their way into the home on Powers Street, between Burrows and Redwood avenues, and pointed a gun at a man in his 20s.

One of the intruders then pulled out a hatchet and threatened a woman, in her 20s, and her daughter, police said.

An undisclosed amount of property was stolen and the intruders blasted off pepper spray before running out, police said.

The spray impacted the man and woman as well as three children, age three, five and seven. None required medical attention, which was offered but declined, police said.

A sixth person in the house, a man in his 40s, was not injured.

Police, who said the incident was not random, tracked the intruders to a home on College Avenue, between McGregor and Andrews streets.

After about an hour, three suspects were taken out of the house and taken into custody.

A 25-year-old and a 22-year-old are charged with numerous weapons offences, break and enter, robbery and assault.

The third man was released without charges.