Violent home invasion in the Maples sends one person to hospital

Two men are in custody after a violent home invasion in Winnipeg's Maples neighbourhood last weekend sent a 19-year-old man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Winnipeg Police service news release.

On Oct. 12 at about 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Adsum Drive, north of the Seven Oaks Pool.

Police said officers found an unconscious man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and was eventually upgraded to stable condition.

On Monday, police arrested two suspects at different homes in the Maples. One was arrested wearing two sets of body armour, according to police.

An 18-year-old and a 24-year-old are facing numerous charges including aggravated assault and armed robbery. They were detained in custody.

Police also seized nine firearms, including shotguns and rifles, and 1,200 rounds of ammunition.