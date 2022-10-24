15-year-old charged after woman kidnapped, taken to bank to withdraw money: Winnipeg police

A 15-year-old boy faces a number of kidnapping and assault-related charges after a house was broken into and a woman was kidnapped and taken to a bank with the intent of withdrawing money, Winnipeg police say.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to a report of a home invasion with a firearm on Stella Avenue near Powers Street and Salter Street.

There, they learned that a youth had entered the residence where two women and six children were sleeping. The women had previously met him, police say.

He assaulted both of the women, demanding money and threatening to kill everyone in the house, according to a Monday news release. The victims believed he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.

He then ordered a taxi and forced one of the women to go with him to a bank on Portage Avenue between Main Street and Donald Street. The woman tried to withdraw money with her bank card, but police say she was unable to.

The youth then took the woman's card and fled on foot while she ran to safety.

Police found the suspect walking near Notre Dame Avenue and Hargrave Street, where he was taken into custody.

A firearm was not found, police say, and the accused damaged the interview room while in custody.

The 15-year-old now faces several charges, including eight counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, armed robbery using a firearm, kidnapping, assault and mischief under $5,000.

He has been detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: