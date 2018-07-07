2 arrested in violent June home invasion that saw victim shot at, struck with firearm: police

Winnipeg police say they've made two arrests in connection with a violent home invasion last month, during which a man was struck over the head with a firearm and shot at.

Police said Saturday they've arrested two suspects — a 36-year-old man and 17-year-old boy — for their alleged involvement in the June 14 home invasion at a residence along Dufferin Avenue, east of Arlington Street.

Members of the major crimes unit say two males wearing masks forced their way into the suite at 2:40 a.m., with one suspect carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

They confronted the lone occupant inside, firing a gunshot in his direction that struck a wall. The victim was injured when he was hit over the head with the firearm.

Several items were stolen from the residence before the two suspects fled.

While running down the back lane, one suspect tripped and the firearm accidentally discharged.

The youth was spotted in the Earl Grey neighbourhood on June 18.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, robbery, use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence, disguise with intent and failing to comply with a court order.

The 36-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was seen walking on Alfred Avenue.

He is charged with breaking and entering, committing robbery in a dwelling house, use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon, carrying an unauthorized firearm and three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

