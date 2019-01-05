Man armed with club made of bike parts, clown mask broke into home, threatened to kill resident: police

Winnipeg police have arrested a 28-year-old man who they say broke into a home while carrying a collection of bizarre items early Friday morning, threatening to kill a 67-year-old man inside after demanding to see the victim's young daughters.

Police said Saturday they believe the man forced his way into the home in the Burrows Central area on Friday just before 4 a.m., after tampering with the home's electricity meter and cutting off its power.

A 67-year-old man answered a knock at the door, believing it was an electrical worker coming to fix the issue.

A man then forced his way inside, police said, claiming he was a police officer and demanding to see the victim's young daughters.

The man produced a large kitchen knife and, during a struggle with the 67-year-old, threatened to kill the victim, said police spokesman Const. Jay Murray.

The suspect surrendered to police who responded to a call about the home invasion.

Murray said officers seized a bag from the suspect which contained a number of items, including:

A clown mask.

A possible garrotte-type weapon made from a chainsaw chain and bicycle parts.

A club made from bicycle parts.

Tape.

A multi-tool with pliers.

A pair of pants with a belt.

"I don't think someone who's up to anything good would be carrying these items," Murray said at a news conference Saturday.

'Terrifying' incident

Though no one was seriously injured, Murray said the incident is unusual and must have been terrifying for the family.

"I'm not sure if I can put into words how terrifying this incident must have been for that family," Murray said.

"This is an incident that may weigh with that family for a long time."

The suspect wasn't known to the family, but he was spotted outside the home on Christmas Eve and had been inquiring about the victim's daughters, Murray said.

The man now faces numerous charges, including breaking and entering and assault with a weapon. Police believe the incident was likely related to methamphetamine​ use, Murray said.

