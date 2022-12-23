What are your most memorable pandemic holiday moments? Take our survey

From Christmas dinners preceded by rapid tests to shopping for Hanukkah gifts online when "non-essential" items were off-limits in store — the last two Decembers were certainly different.

CBC Manitoba wants to hear from people across the province to showcase some of the out of the ordinary holiday memories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last December, the Omicron wave forced many families to cancel celebrations.

The year before, public health officials made stores tape off certain items deemed non-essential, which made shopping in person for holiday gifts challenging.

What stands out for you? Tell us about those experiences by filling out the survey below, and we'll share some of the most memorable moments from the pandemic holidays across the province.

