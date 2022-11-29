Taking precautions during holiday gatherings will ease strain on Winnipeg Children's Hospital, official says

A rise in respiratory viruses is expected to continue to drive up an unprecedented number of patients seeking emergency care at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital — but if people take precautions, upcoming holiday gatherings may not push it over the edge, an official says.

"If people don't use them, or are unwise in using them, then I think we'll run into trouble," Dr. Elisabete Doyle, section head of pediatric medicine at the Health Sciences Centre's Children's Hospital, said during a Tuesday virtual news conference.

Respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza A have been straining the hospital's emergency department for about a month.

Doyle said the curve of influenza cases in Manitoba is going up much faster and hit a higher peak this year than it usually does. That quick ascent is expected to continue, while the drop in the curve is expected to be slow, she said.

"So our season is going to last longer, it's going to peak higher and we're getting there fast," Doyle said.

That's why she said she hopes people will stick to public health recommendations like wearing a mask in crowded spaces, washing hands and staying home when sick to mitigate the effect of upcoming holiday gatherings and events like school concerts.

"I'm not at the point where I would say, 'Let's cancel concerts' or anything like that. I don't think that that's necessary," Doyle said.

"But if you're sick, you shouldn't be attending. If you're in a crowded space, perhaps it's reasonable to be masking in that space, right?"