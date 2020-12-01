With months left to live, Winnipeg woman organizes holiday hamper drive for families in need

A terminally ill Winnipeg woman who has giving back on her bucket list is delivering massive holiday hampers full of donations from the community to 11 families.

Jaime Webster is only 41 but has decided to stop cancer treatments and spend her last months alive on her own terms.

Part of that had to involve philanthropy, she said.

"What else am I doing? It's COVID. You can't go anywhere. You can't do anything. So it just seemed to make sense," she said.

Webster was diagnosed with breast cancer about three years ago, but it has since spread to her kidney, lungs and brain.

She made the difficult decision to stop cancer treatments a few months ago in order to have more quality time with her friends and family, rather than spend her precious final weeks in a hospital bed, alone.

"So do I spend that time, you know, watching cheesy old movies with my husband, visiting Lockport, seeing Grease at the drive-in movie theater, packing Christmas hampers and blowing up Christmas for the Fort Richmond community, or do I go live in a hospital where even my own husband and children can't come see me?" she said.

"I find that quality over quantity is always a matter for me, and I'm certainly loving this alternative route."

A few weeks ago, she had the idea to help some of her neighbours who might be struggling during the holidays. After posting her idea on Facebook, donations started flooding in.

"My doorbell went from 7 a.m. till 11:30 p.m.," she said.

She estimates she now has about $10,000 worth of food, toys and Christmas decorations to give away to the families on Tuesday. She initially chose 10 families, but then an 11th family, of 11 people, reached out as well.

Jaime Webster estimates she's collected nearly $10,000 in donations for families in need. (Facebook/Jaime Webster)

"I received a message from a gentleman who said, I'm a father of four and I have five foster children. My wife and I would really appreciate some help," she said.

"So on the 11th family, there's a family of 11 — that's serendipitous to me. And I just thought, yeah, we're doing an 11th hamper."

Webster was busy delivering the hampers Tuesday.

While she says she has been getting the attention for the hampers, credit is due to the community members who donated.

"This isn't about me. This is about this whole entire community coming together and making donations in regards to toys and food. It's just been exceptional."