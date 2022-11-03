Threat from teen puts Steinbach schools in hold and secure

A threat made by a 14-year-old boy, who was later taken into custody, sent schools in Steinbach into hold and secure mode on Thursday, Manitoba RCMP say.

The schools initially affected were Stonybrook Middle School and Steinbach Regional Secondary School, the Hanover School Division said in an online update at 3 p.m.

Mounties spokesperson Tara Seel would not release details about what kind of threat was made, but said it "caused police to become concerned" and take precautions until the teen was found.

He turned himself in to RCMP and was still in custody as of just after 4:30 p.m., Seel said, and the hold and secure had been lifted.

A hold and secure situation means outside doors are locked and watched, with students and staff allowed to enter. Once people are in, they aren't allowed to leave, the division said in its update.

By 3:15 p.m., the school division said RCMP were helping dismiss early-start bus students at the high school, but students who walked weren't yet allowed to leave.

Twenty minutes later, the division said none of Steinbachs schools would be dismissed until further notice as a precaution.

By around 3:50 p.m., the division said RCMP had given clearance for all Steinbach schools to proceed with dismissal, though some bus routes may experience delays.

Mounties plan to release information about the incident on Friday, Seel said.