RCMP arrest 41-year-old man after 'reckless and dangerous' bomb threat in Steinbach

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after RCMP found a "hoax device" inside the Steinbach court office following a bomb threat call last month.

The threat caused the court building to close and required a number of police officers and first responders to be at the scene for an extensive period of time, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a release Wednesday

Police responded to the call around 12:15 p.m. on July 30, after an anonymous caller contacted 911 and said there was a bomb in the washroom at the court office.

A suspicious device was found in the men's washroom, but it turned out to be a "hoax device," RCMP said.

"This was a reckless and dangerous act that was intended to disrupt and obstruct our justice system. Our investigators will always do everything they can to ensure that anyone who attempts to intimidate our courts is held accountable," Manaigre said.

The man from Richer, Man., was charged with intimidation of a justice system participant, public mischief and mischief over $5,000.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Thursday, RCMP say.