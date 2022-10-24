Man found critically injured on road, southbound Keewatin and eastbound Notre Dame closed

Southbound and eastbound lanes are blocked at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue on Monday morning after a critically injured man was found on the road.

Winnipeg police received a report of an injured person on the road at 3 a.m. and when they arrived, they found the man, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Police do not know who the man is.

Southbound and eastbound lanes at the intersection will be closed throughout the morning rush hour while police investigate. Eastbound Notre Dame is closed at Bannatyne Avenue W.

Road closure: Intersection of Notre Dame/Keewatin is closed for south bound traffic on Keewatin. North bound lanes are still open. East bound traffic on Notre Dame is closed at Bannatyne and being re-routed. Please find an alternate route this morning. —@wpgpolice

Police do not know when they will be able to reopen the roads to traffic and are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

