Father of 10 identified as man killed in hit and run near Thompson

A man found lying dead on a road near Thompson, Man., last week has been identified by RCMP as Solomon McDonald, a 41-year-old from Nelson House.

Police are treating his death, on March 22, as a hit and run.

"Solomon was a father of 10, with seven children under the age of 12. His children, his parents and his spouse are all grieving this tragedy," said RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

"We believe someone witnessed the vehicle hitting Solomon, or may have information about what happened the night of March 22, 2019. We are urging anyone with information to come forward and speak with the RCMP."

McDonald was found on Highway 391, which links the northern Manitoba city of Thompson to Nelson House, about 65 kilometres to the west.

That road will be closed between 2:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for a vigil organized by McDonald's family, RCMP said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the hit and run, or saw McDonald on the night of March 22, is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the website.