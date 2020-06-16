Skip to Main Content
Woman hit by minivan after collapsing on highway in medical emergency east of Winnipeg
Police are asking the public for help in locating the driver of a minivan that hit a woman east of Winnipeg then sped off.

Woman, 25, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries: Manitoba RCMP

Police are urging anyone with information about the hit and run, or the brown minivan involved, to call them. (CBC)

The 25-year-old woman was driving east on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Deacon's Corner, when she had a medical emergency and stopped in the middle of the highway just before 1 a.m. on June 5, RCMP said.

She got out of her car then collapsed on the highway, where she was hit by a brown minivan. The van continued a short distance, pulled over for a while, and then left again, heading north on Highway 207, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident, or the brown minivan involved, to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.

