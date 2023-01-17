Woman killed in hit and run in northern Manitoba: police

A 45-year-old woman, believed to be the victim of a hit and run, died in hospital last week after being found lying on the road in a northern Manitoba community, police say.

RCMP were called at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 to Otetiskiwin Drive on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, which is located in Nelson House, about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Police believe she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The woman, from Norway House, was taken to the nursing station where she was pronounced dead.

RCMP are asking any witnesses or anyone with other information to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or going through the website's secure tipline.

