Man charged in 2017 hit-and-run that killed woman in Winnipeg

A 40-year-old man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Winnipeg dating back to 2017.

A woman in her 60s was killed just before the noon hour on Aug. 3, 2017, when she was hit by a truck at the intersection of Marion Street and Traverse Avenue in St. Boniface.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck sped off without stopping and was later determined to be stolen, along with a trailer it was hauling, police said.

The man was arrested in Regina on Dec. 1, 2017, and charged on that same day. Police did not say why it took so long to announce the charges to the public.

They include failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, possession of property obtained by crime (four counts), and criminal negligence causing death.