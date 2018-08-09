Skip to Main Content
Hit-run van driver sends child, 4, to hospital

Hit-run van driver sends child, 4, to hospital

Police are asking the public's help to find the driver of a grey van who struck a four-year-old child on Wednesday and then drove away.

Police ask public to help find driver of grey van who stopped briefly, then drove off

CBC News ·
Police are looking for the driver of a van that hit a child on Langside Street on Wednesday. (Robert Short/CBC)

Winnipeg police are searching for a driver who struck a four-year-old child and then fled the scene.

The child was taken to hospital in stable condition after being hit by a van on Langside Street near Ellice Avenue in Winnipeg's West End at about 8 a.m on Wednesday, police said.

The driver briefly stopped before taking off. Officers located the abandoned van a short distance away.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us