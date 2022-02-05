Man arrested in hit-and-run at Winnipeg protest against pandemic restrictions

Winnipeg police have arrested a man accused of hitting four men who were participating in a protest against pandemic restrictions in his SUV before speeding away.

Const. Rob Carver said in a news conference on Saturday that a man driving a white Jeep travelling westbound plowed through a group of protesters on the legislative grounds, hitting four men.

Three sustained minor injuries that didn't require medical attention, but one was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Winnipeg police say they are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Friday night near the Manitoba legislature, where people were protesting against pandemic restrictions.

Police are holding a news conference at noon on Saturday to provide more details.

The conference will be livestreamed here and on CBC Gem.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a person driving a white SUV in the area of the protest and then into the crowd of protesters.

A person is seen being struck and then standing up afterwards.

It's not known whether there are any injuries associated with the incident or whether the driver has been arrested.

Police say traffic on Broadway is now down to one lane in either direction, and people are asked to avoid driving in the area.

Those who must drive on Broadway should expect delays, police said in a tweet.