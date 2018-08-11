15-year-old killed in hit-and-run north of Winnipeg

A 15-year-old boy is dead following a hit and run north of Winnipeg.

The collision happened Friday night, when two 15-year-old boys were riding their bikes on the shoulder of the road in a small community between Winnipeg and Selkirk, RCMP say.

The boys were riding their bikes along Donald Road, just off of Highway 9, when a vehicle swerved off the roadway and struck them, throwing the boys into the ditch.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene. The other boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Emergency personnel, including Selkirk RCMP, EMS and the St. Andrews Fire Department, were on scene Friday night. (Submitted/Brent Polson )

Emergency personnel responded to reports of the accident at about 11:45 p.m.

The driver took off on foot after his vehicle became lodged in the ditch, RCMP say.

Using dog services, police quickly located the suspect in a vehicle on Donald Road.

Police later determined that the vehicle involved in the collision was stolen from somewhere in Winnipeg.

The suspect is a 29-year-old male from Calgary. He is facing multiple charges in relation to the incident. Police believe he was impaired by drugs at the time of the accident.