21-year-old killed in apparent hit-and-run in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation

A 21-year-old was found dead on Tuesday morning in a western Manitoba First Nation after an apparent hit-and-run, RCMP say.

Mounties in Virden, Man., were called to respond to a report of a dead body on Cemetery Road in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police noticed signs the man had been hit by a vehicle.

Investigators determined the dead person is a 21-year-old member of Sioux Valley who had been walking with friends when he went off on his own to walk down Cemetery Road.

Early Wednesday morning, police seized a vehicle in the First Nation that's of interest in the investigation.

The vehicle and the circumstances of the man's death are being investigated further by police, with the help of the forensic collision reconstructionist and the criminal collision investigative team.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is about 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

