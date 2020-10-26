Video released by RCMP shows moment teen hurt in hit-and-run

RCMP have released video of the moment a 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while she jogged on the shoulder of a rural road near Gretna last month.

After hitting Morgan Harms around 8 p.m. on Sept. 30, the vehicle kept going, leaving her lying there with a severe concussion.

She was located by friends a couple of hours later, after she failed to return home, RCMP said.

Police are looking for a silver crossover-style SUV or minivan that likely has visible damage on the passenger side bumper and possibly along the passenger side.

The vehicle has narrow tail lights that wrap around the side.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is urged to call RCMP at 204-745-6760.