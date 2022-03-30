Brandon man, 42, charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls in 2014-15

Brandon police have charged a 42-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two girls he knew over the period of a year.

On March 2, police received a report of the historical sexual abuse, which occurred in a home in Brandon between 2014 and 2015, said Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer.

The man accused was a family friend, Sararas said.

The two girls who filed the complaint "are teenagers now and they, with the assistance of a family member, came forward and provided information to investigators," she said.

The man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, Brandon police said.

He was later released, and will appear in court on June 6, 2022.

Sararas says investigators believe the alleged assaults were isolated incidents and they aren't expecting other victims to come forward.

People who have experienced sexual assault sometimes believe there's a time limit on when they can file a criminal complaint, she said.

"There is no time limit. While it does make it difficult for investigators, we do often investigate all historical matters, especially historical sexual assaults," Sararas said.

"It would just be a matter of going to your local police service and talking to investigators and providing them with all the information that you have."

She says the man charged isn't being named until he has appeared in court, in order to protect the identities of the victims.

