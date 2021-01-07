Historic 133-year-old home burns in Russell, man calls police on himself

The oldest existing home in the small town of Russell, Man., has been gutted by fire and a 22-year-old man is charged with arson.

Emergency crews were called to the Red House, on Pelly Avenue S., around 11 p.m. Tuesday and found the 133-year-old brick home engulfed in flames, RCMP said in a news release.

A couple of hours later, 911 dispatchers received a call from a 22-year-old man who said he was responsible for the fire, RCMP said.

The man told police where to find him and when officers arrived, he was found to be in possession of a container believed to contain gasoline, RCMP said.

The man, from Russell, has been charged with arson, mischief and break-and-enter.

RCMP said the two-storey home, built in 1888, is not salvageable.

"It's a complete loss," spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.

The Manitoba Historical Society's website says the Red House was built by William James Barrett-Lennard, who hauled the bricks from a brickyard in Asessippi, north of Russell.

One of Lennard's daughters later married into the Boulton family — another homesteader family from the town's earliest days.

Rumours persist that an underground tunnel connects the Red House with nearby Boulton Manor, built in 1894, the historical society says.

Russell is about 310 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the Saskatchewan border.

