Grass fire guts historic Atkinson 'mansion'

A century-old home in Hamiota, Man., has been destroyed in a grass fire, according to the Manitoba Historical Society.

The historic building went up in flames on Tuesday, says Gordon Goldsborough, the society's head researcher and author of the book Abandoned Manitoba.

"My understanding is that there was simply a grassfire — that someone was simply burning grass to sort of clear away the accumulation — and it kind of got out of hand, got too close to the house, and it lit the house on fire," he said. "It's been standing vacant for quite a number of years so it's not surprising that it would happen."

Vandalized over the years

The house had fallen into disrepair over the years and was often the target of vandals who broke windows and sprayed graffiti, Goldsborough says.

"It wasn't in great shape," he said. "When I was back there in 2015, there was actually a hole burned through the floor of the kitchen. It looked like somebody had gone in there and had a bonfire. It burned its way into the basement. It was amazing at that time that in fact it didn't burn down then."

The interior of the Atkinson House had fallen into disrepair, and was often vandalized. (Provided/Gordon Goldsborough)

Goldsborough says he's received lots of messages from people upset about the loss of the house: "For whatever reason, this house burning has really resonated."

Innovative house for its time

The Atkinson House, erected about 1913, was built by local farmer Arthur Atkinson, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1890s, and had six children with his wife.

"Unlike a lot of the homes in rural Manitoba, it was far grander," Goldsborough said. "In fact, it had a lot of innovative features that we wouldn't expect to see in a house of this age. They had running water, it had a a fairly high efficiency furnace.

"People in the surrounding area used to call the Atkinson mansion. I'm not sure I'd go so far as to call it a mansion, but it was certainly a substantial house for its day. It was [the size] of a 2½-storey house.

"It was a nice reminder of the early pioneer experience — the fact that some people had the means to build a house like this," Goldsborough said. "And there aren't that many of the early sort of pioneering homes left in Manitoba, so this is one less."

The historic Atkinson House was built around 1913 by a local farmer in Hamiota, MB. (Provided/Manitoba Historical Society)