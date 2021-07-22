Hindu Society of Manitoba to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday

Two hundred doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be available at a clinic hosted by the Hindu Society of Manitoba on Monday.

"As a community organization, we feel it is important to provide a safe and convenient location for everyone to come and get their vaccine," said the board of the Hindu Society of Manitoba in an email.

"Many members of our organization have been directly impacted by COVID-19, whether here or abroad, and we want to do our part to support the larger community and city."

The pop-up vaccination clinic is being held at the Hindu Temple & Dr. Raj Pandey Centre at 999 St. Anne's Rd from 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on July 26.

The 200 Pfizer-BioNTech doses are available by appointment only. While priority will go to young people aged 12 to 17, appointments are available for anyone who wants to get a first or second shot, according to organizers.

Language an important part of access

The Hindu Society of Manitoba board said volunteers will be on site to answer questions in several languages.

"Seeing the positive response Dr. Joss Reimer received when she provided information in Spanish during some of her press conferences reiterated the importance of being able to reach individuals in a language they are most comfortable with," said the email from the board.

The clinic is a partnership between the Hindu Society of Manitoba and the province's mobile immunization teams, according to organizers.

The Hindu Society of Manitoba is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic next Monday where they hope to give out 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Submitted by Amit Khedekar)

The Hindu Society of Manitoba is one of more than 40 community partners in the province that has received funding through the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grant program.

The Manitoba government announced last month it's providing grants of up to $20,000 each to partners with projects and plans aimed at providing information about COVID-19 vaccines and reaching communities with low vaccine uptake.

Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force said Wednesday nearly 78 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up have received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 63 per cent have received two doses.

Province looking for more partners

Johanu Botha, operations lead for the task force, said during this week's news conference that the province is still looking to partner with other organizations through the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grant program.

"We want our group to be a part of this work, and your group to be part of this work going forward," said Botha.

Botha said while supersites remain an important part of the vaccine rollout, partnerships and other creative approaches are also needed.

"We know that every dose counts," he said.

Manitoba is in stage two of the province's current reopening plan.

The Manitoba government had first set a target of having at least 75 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with a first dose and 50 per cent fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, in order to move to the second of it's three stage reopening plan. The province reached those vaccination targets nearly a month early, allowing the second stage to begin ahead of schedule.

The next target of Manitoba's reopening plan is tied to Labour Day weekend, with the goal of 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans vaccinated with their first dose and 75 with a second dose.

The Hindu Society of Manitoba said it's been trying to raise awareness about Monday's clinic on social media and through email.

Posters in English, Hindi and Gujarati have also been put up at a number of locations such as apartment buildings and grocery stores, said the board.

People can book an appointment for Monday's vaccine clinic online.