Snowy conditions lead to highway closures in southeastern Manitoba
Province shuts down Hwy. 1 east of Falcon Lake, Hwy. 12 from Steinbach to U.S. border
Poor driving conditions due to snow led to the closure of two Manitoba highways Thursday night.
Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, the province announced it had closed Highway 1, from Falcon Lake to the Ontario boundary, and Highway 12, from Steinbach to the U.S. border.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy1</a>: Falcon Lake to Ontario Border, Closed—@MBGovRoads
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy12?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy12</a>: U.S. Border to Steinbach, Closed—@MBGovRoads
As of 7:45 p.m., the province's highway conditions map showed virtually every highway in southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway, was at least partly covered with snow.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for portions of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, as those regions feel the effects of an early winter storm centred on eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota.