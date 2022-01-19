Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Poor driving conditions prompt closure of Highway 75 from Winnipeg to U.S. border

Poor winter driving conditions have forced the closure of Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.

Some southern Manitoba communities remain under winter storm warning

CBC News ·
Highway 75 was closed Tuesday from Winnipeg to the U.S. border due to poor winter driving conditions. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Poor winter driving conditions have forced the closure of Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.

The province issued the alert Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m.

Closure gates and variable message signs may not be present at closure locations, the province says.

Motorists in the Winnipeg area and throughout southern Manitoba are asked to drive cautiously and to be aware of road conditions.

Eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border was closed for a few hours due to poor driving conditions, but reopened after 7 p.m.

Winkler, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie and southern Manitoba communities in between remain under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada.

Pine Creek School Division, which is based out of Gladstone, announced all of its schools will remain closed Wednesday due to heavy snow.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now