Poor driving conditions prompt closure of Highway 75 from Winnipeg to U.S. border
Some southern Manitoba communities remain under winter storm warning
Poor winter driving conditions have forced the closure of Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.
The province issued the alert Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m.
Closure gates and variable message signs may not be present at closure locations, the province says.
Motorists in the Winnipeg area and throughout southern Manitoba are asked to drive cautiously and to be aware of road conditions.
Eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border was closed for a few hours due to poor driving conditions, but reopened after 7 p.m.
Winkler, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie and southern Manitoba communities in between remain under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada.
Pine Creek School Division, which is based out of Gladstone, announced all of its schools will remain closed Wednesday due to heavy snow.
